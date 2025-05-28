WATCH: Emotional Jr NTR and brother Kalyan Ram pay tribute to grandfather NT Rama Rao on birth anniversary

Jr NTR paid his respects to his grandfather, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, on his 102nd birth anniversary today, May 28. He was accompanied by his brother, Kalyan Ram, as they arrived at NTR Ghat early in the morning. As the War 2 actor reached the venue, fans went berserk and began to encircle him in hopes of catching a glimpse.

Advertisement

Although Jr NTR's bodyguard tried to keep the crowd at bay, fans refused to back down. Seeing their enthusiasm, the actor greeted them and extended his hand. In an instant, the crowd grabbed his palm and held on tightly, forcing security to intervene.

Despite the chaos, Jr NTR smiled and waved to his fans who had been waiting outside NTR Ghat since morning. He then paid tribute to his grandfather along with his brother, offering floral respects before departing in his car.

Check out videos of Jr NTR with his brother Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat below:

NT Rama Rao's legacy

NT Rama Rao was a legendary figure in Indian cinema and politics. Born on May 28, 1923, he acted in over 300 films, mainly in Telugu. His portrayals of Hindu gods like Krishna, Rama, and Shiva made him iconic. He began his acting career with Mana Desam in 1949 and rose to fame with films like Mayabazar, and Nartanasala.

Advertisement

NT Rama Rao received the Padma Shri in 1968 and won several prestigious awards, including National Film Awards and Nandi Awards. In 1982, he entered politics and served as Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister for four terms.

Jr NTR's upcoming movies

Jr NTR is currently gearing up for the release of his Bollywood debut film War 2. He will be starring for the first time alongside Hrithik Roshan in the action thriller. The film is a sequel to the 2019 movie of the same title and is set to hit the big screens on August 14, 2025.

Apart from this, he is also preparing for his role in Prashanth Neel's upcoming project, tentatively titled NTRNeel. The movie has already gone on floors and details about the film are being kept under wraps.