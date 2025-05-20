Jr NTR's Telugu fans react to War 2 teaser and fight scenes with Hrithik Roshan

Jr NTR has several big projects in his pipeline, including War 2. On the occasion of his birthday, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film in multiple languages. Fans were thrilled to see the actor lock horns with Hrithik Roshan in the spy thriller. They flooded the comments section with their reactions after witnessing the face-off between the two stars.

Fans couldn’t stop raving about Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan’s massive screen presence. They praised the powerful background score and stunning visuals. One fan referred to the RRR actor as the "Oscar winner and Man of Masses," celebrating his impact.

Another fan said that he couldn’t take his eyes off Jr NTR. The person added that while Hrithik’s screen presence was on another level, it was the Devara star who owned the entire aura of the teaser. Fans also extended heartfelt birthday wishes to their "Taarak Anna."

Take a look at the comments below:

The teaser opens with a powerful voiceover by Jr NTR. He reveals that he’s been waiting to meet Kabir and calls him India's best RAW agent in the clip. While Kabir is unaware of the actor’s presence, he says he has been watching Kabir’s every move. He issues a chilling warning and builds suspense for the face-off.

What follows are intense action sequences between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR set against stunning international backdrops. The teaser also offers a quick look at Kiara Advani in a bikini, hinting at a possible romance between her and Kabir.

With Jr NTR joining the franchise, the makers are clearly targeting a wider pan-India audience. Kiara Advani plays the female lead, and the film is scheduled to release on August 14, 2025, just before Independence Day.

Take a look at the Telugu teaser below:

Apart from War 2, Jr NTR will also be seen in Prashanth Neel's upcoming film, tentatively titled NTRNeel. The movie has already gone on floors, and the actor is rigorously preparing for his role.

Earlier, he appeared in Devara alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The film was directed by Koratala Siva.

