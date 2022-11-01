EXCLUSIVE: Rajinikanth teams up with daughter, Aishwarya for Lyca’s next; Mahurat on November 5

The reports about Superstar Rajinikanth’s next refuse to die down, as there is always ample of curiosity in the fans around the films he is a part of. Last week, it was revealed that Thalaivar 170 and Thalaivar 171 will be produced by LYCA Production. Ever since then, there has been ample speculation around who would be the directors of these two prestigious films. And Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Thalaivar 170 will be directed by Rajinikanth’s daughter, Aishwarya Rajinikanth. While it is still unclear on the character traits and screen time, we have heard from confirmed sources that it would feature Rajinikanth in a role that's very important to the film.

“After making a successful debut as a director with 3 in 2012 and Vai Raja Vai in 2015, Aishwarya has been toying with multiple ideas for her third directorial. Through the pandemic, she thought of an idea for her father, Rajinikanth. On sharing the thought, the superstar was supremely excited to work under the direction of Aishwarya,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the filmmaker then took some time to develop the idea into a screenplay and presented it to Rajinikanth, who was mightily impressed with the vision and plot.

“LYCA Productions too heard the narration and loved the idea. They came on board to produce the film without any second thoughts and are all set to take the film on floors very soon,” the source informed, adding further that the Mahurat Ceremony of Thalaivar 170 and 171 will take place on November 5. “The Aishwarya Rajinikanth film will be announced on November 5, whereas there is still some time before the banner announces the director of their second film with Superstar. There are at least 3 to 4 top directors of the Tamil Film Industry who are in talks for Thalaivar 171 and the name will be locked by early next year. One of the four is Don fame, Sibi,” the source added.

Reunion for Lyca and Rajinikanth

Thalaivar 170 marks the reunion of Rajinikanth with LYCA after 2.0. The banner is currently riding on the success of PS 1 and next year will be even bigger with the release of PS 2 and Indian 2. If everything goes as planned, even the Rajinikanth film could be a late 2023 or early 2024 release. The Pooja ceremony will be attended by Mr. Subaskaran, the Chairman of Lyca Productions and Mr. Premsivasamy, the Deputy Chairman of Lyca Productions, alongside Rajini and Aishwarya Rajinikanth.