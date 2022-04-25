Exclusive: 'Ram Charan gave tough competition to Chiranjeevi'; Director Siva Koratala on Acharya, AA21 & more

'Acharya will see one of the biggest sets ever made in India' assures director Siva Koratala ahead of the film's release. "Acharya is an emotionally high content film set in a temple town backdrop. The film has got two contrasting backdrops, one is a temple town and the other is Naxalite. Chiru sir is a Naxal who comes to temple town while Sonu Sood is the bad guy of the temple town," reveals Siva about Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer.

Ram Charan's character was never planned but it developed organically. Megastar Chiranjeevi, himself was stunned knowing about it. He went completely silent for a bit.

"When I was writing this script, it was only Chiranjeevi sir and in the process, one more character was organically born called Siddha played by Ram Charan. It is a very strong character and we thought we needed this character to bring out the emotions and what better choice than Chiranjeevi sir and Ram Charan. When I went to Chiru sir, I told him 'please be patient, there's a news for you'. I narrated the character and he enjoyed it. I revealed that it is Charan, he went silent for some time and smiled. He couldn't say no because it was a long-lasting dream. Imagine both father and son doing a film together when they both are still superstars. This is the only duo in the world who are still at the peak of their career and enjoying superstardom. I was also a moment for the family also," shares Bharat Ane Nenu director in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla.

Asked if he had difficulting balancing both the characters since Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan have their own fan base. Siva replies, "It is totally Chiru sir's film and Charan has got 50 mins role in the second half which is more than a cameo. He will make his presence feel in the movie because he has an emotional very strong character, born in the temple town and raised in a Gurukul college."

Ram Charan, in one of the interviews, stated it was difficult for him to maintain his confidence while filming alongside the Megastar. Speaking about the same, Siva says, "Even if Charan would go wrong anywhere, Chiru sir never interfered or gave any suggestions."

"Chiranjeevi sir is one kind of a person who breaks the ice instantly. He leaves all the baggage aside and comes to the set. He shows everyone he is very normal, with no megastar vibe and makes everyone comfortable around him. Even with Charan, he was very cautious. If Charan would go wrong anywhere, Chiru sir never interfered or gave any suggestions. He let Charan talk to the director directly and do whatever he likes. He behaved like a co-actor and not like a father to Ram Charan on sets. That's the beauty of him! We gained all the confidence and Ram Charan gave a tough competition to Chiru sir," adds Srimanthudu director who has an interesting lineup of films in 2022-23.

Siva Koratala reveals with Acharya he had to 'put extra efforts' as two actors, at the peak of their careers are coming together for the first time. However, he didn't face any difficulty handling the same.

"I only believe in story-telling. Before I became a director, I was a writer. I believe in my scripts and stardom. There is a proper balance between star and script value. All my earlier films have big stars and superscripts, so it wasn't a task for me. With Acharya, I had to put a little extra effort because there are two stars in it but luckily, they had super sync, know each other well. As a director, I didn't feel uncomfortable or difficulty in handling them," shares Siva.

Allu Arjun's project tentatively titled AA21 directed by Koratala Siva was expected to kickstart after April 2022. Since AA is not busy with Pushpa 2, Koratala has decided to finish his much-awaited film with Jr NTR.

Giving out a much-awaited update on his next with Allu Arjun, Siva says, "I was supposed to do a film with Allu Arjun but then he got busy with Pushpa. Obviously, the film is happening but first NTR and next with Allu Arjun. I don't want to hurry."