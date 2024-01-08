Salaar Box Office Collection 3rd Weekend (Hindi): Prabhas starrer makes strides towards Rs 150 crores nett

Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan collected around Rs 9 - 10 crores at the box office over its third weekend in Hindi. The total collections now stand at around Rs 143 crores and it will gradually reach the Rs 150 crore mark. It is Prabhas' second highest grosser in Hindi after Baahubali 2 although in terms of ticket receipts, its his 4th highest after Baahubali 2, Saaho and Baahubali.

Salaar's Hindi Version Is Now Driving Its Business At The Box Office

Salaar's Hindi numbers are propelling its collections now. While the other versions are down, the Hindi version is making some strides. The film is making its way to gross Rs 600 crores worldwide in its lifetime with over 75 percent of its collections coming from India. Salaar clashed with Dunki and that resulted in a division of screens in the north, although it got more than enough showcasing down south with no major local releases.

Christmas 2023 Releases Gross Over Rs 1000 Crores Worldwide Cumulatively

Christmas 2023 has given middling results on the box office front but still, the Indian releases have cummulatively grossed over Rs 1000 crores worldwide, indicating that the audiences are there to watch the content if it is worth the time and money. Neru is the only film that has lived up to the expectations and hype while Salaar and Dunki have done well but not matched the pre-release expectations.

Advertisement

The Day Wise Nett Hindi Collections Of Salaar Are As Under

Day Hindi Nett Collections 1 15.50 crores 2 16 crores 3 20.50 crores 4 15 crores 5 9.50 crores 6 9.25 crores 7 7.50 crores 8 5.75 crores 9 7.25 crores 10 9.25 crores 11 8 crores 12 3.75 crores 13 3 crores 14 2.85 crores 15 2 crores 16 3.75 crores 17 4.15 crores Total 143 crores in 17 days in Hindi

Watch the Salaar Trailer

Advertisement

Upcoming Prabhas Films and Prashanth Neel Films

Prabhas fans and admirers have a plethora of films to look forward to starting with the untitled horror-comedy directed by Maruthi, followed by Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD and Spirit directed by the blockbuster director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga. As about Prashanth Neel, he will next be working with Jr NTR. His other films include Salaar Part 2 and KGF: Chapter 3.

About Salaar

Salaar revolves around the friendship between a prince and a renegade, who happens to be his childhood friend.

Salaar Is Now Playing In Theatres

Salaar can now be watched at a theatre near you. The film’s tickets can be booked on online ticketing applications or from the box office.

ALSO READ: Salaar actor Prithviraj Sukumaran says he will refuse to be part of a film for personal political reasons