EXCLUSIVE: Samantha Akkineni reveals she is obsessed with Korean skincare routine and why

Korean skincare is popular worldwide and a lot of celebrities are currently obsessed with it. South superstar Samantha Akkineni also loves Korean skincare products. Asked what is her go-to morning skincare routine like, Sam revealed, "I'm obsessed with skincare products and I love Korean skincare as they have amazingly light products."

She further added, "Korean skincare is a way to go for all the girls who are really interested in a good skincare routine." Sam also shared how there is no one go-to skincare product for her as she swears by and makes sure to take proper time out to pamper her skin.

"I always make time for my skincare routine. There is never just one go-to thing for me. I would be completely lying if I would say I have one because there are many," reveals Samantha who cannot do without a morning skincare routine.

Samantha Akkineni leaves no stone unturned when it comes to pampering her skin in the right way. The Oh Baby actress is known for her flawless skin. Besides Koren Skincare, steam is something Sam uses for dehydrated skin.

The stunner once revealed, "Steaming works wonders for dehydrated skin..once or twice a weak..all you need is a large bowl of hot water and a towel over your head #workingonthatglow." (sic)

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Samantha Akkineni on her successful career: 'Being in this profession is the greatest gift'