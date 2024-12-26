EXCLUSIVE: Shruti Haasan opens up on working with Rajinikanth in Coolie; 'when a legendary status remains kind, it feels extra special'

Shruti Haasan is currently working with Rajinikanth on her upcoming film Coolie. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the actress will be seen playing the role of Preethi in this action-thriller. And now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the diva shared her experience of working with Thalaivar and spoke about his bond with her father, Kamal Haasan.

Shruti Haasan mentioned that she felt amazing while working with Rajinikanth on the sets of Coolie. She said, "It’s wonderful to work with him (Rajinikanth), truly. For the past few days or months, we’ve been shooting together (for Coolie), and he is genuinely a very kind person to work with. Kindness is rare in the world, and when someone who has achieved so much and reached a legendary status remains kind, it feels extra special."

When asked how she feels being around Thalaivar while shooting for the movie, she said, "Growing up as a Kamal Haasan's daughter, that shine isn't really intimidating, honestly. But it's really nice because, actually, many people don't know that I and his family didn't meet much during my childhood. Mostly because there were very few film families, and after a certain age, I just hung out with my school friends."

Shruti Haasan shared that she had only heard about Rajinikanth through others until she started working with him. However, getting to know him personally felt very special to her.

Advertisement

She said, "Whatever I heard about Rajinikanth sir was like everyone else, through other people. But to see him and know him through my own experiences is very special. The best part is when he talks about my dad, it's very nice. He shares stories from their youth, when they were just starting out, and those stories are really enjoyable. It's just too cool."

Apart from Coolie, Shruti Haasan will reprise her role in Prabhas starrer Salaar 2. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the first installment of the film released in 2023.

When asked to give an update on the film, she said, "I still don't know for sure. They just told me that it's happening 100%, but when, how, and where, we don't know yet." More details about the action thriller projects are still under wraps.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shruti Haasan says 'if they are happy separately, it's good for...' as she opens up on her parents Kamal Haasan and Sarika's divorce