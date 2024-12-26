EXCLUSIVE: Shruti Haasan says 'if they are happy separately, it's good for...' as she opens up on her parents Kamal Haasan and Sarika's divorce

Kamal Haasan and Sarika tied the knot in 1988 after falling head over heels for each other. However, they called it quits in 2002, and by 2004, they were granted a divorce. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shruti Haasan opened up about her parents' separation and revealed how it impacted her.

The actress said, "It hurts. Children feel it, and parents feel it too. This is a normal part of many homes today. It's not just that parents get divorced or separated and then feel the pain. There are homes where, for the sake of society, parents stay together, and sometimes there is more pain in those homes because it is hidden."

Shruti Haasan shared that what mattered to her was that when her parents were together, they were happy. She said, "For me, what matters is that when they were together and happy, they were the most beautiful couple I have ever seen. They worked together every day. Mom did costumes, and the whole family was in movies."

The Salaar actress went on to say that her family worked together as a team in the film industry, and it felt like a second home. "I was in the costume department, my sister was in the AD department, and we all worked together as a family of film people. It was like a second home, every day. But when things didn't work out, I think they were mature enough to have a conversation, and they decided that they couldn't continue. They tried their best," said Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan concluded by sharing that she is happy with the decision her parents made. "But I believe that individually, both of them are strong, beautiful, and talented people. I’m happy that they are still my parents, and if they are happy separately, it's good for us too," she said.

Advertisement

On the work front, the actress is all set to feature in Prabhas starrer Salaar 2 and Rajinikanth's upcoming film Coolie.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shruti Haasan opens up about her choice of not wanting to get married, reveals why she prefers being in relationships