EXCLUSIVE: Shruti Haasan opens up about her choice of not wanting to get married, reveals why she prefers being in relationships

Shruti Haasan has been one such actress who has continually grabbed attention regarding her personal life. From link-up rumors to past relationships, the actress has been upfront about it all. However, marriage has been one tenet the diva has preferred to keep herself at bay. And recently, she opened up about the same.

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Shruti Haasan was asked about one of her previous statements, in which she mentioned not wanting to get married at all. The diva asserted she still stands by the same and revealed that she prefers being in a relationship over getting married.

Nonetheless, she expressed that she cannot say ‘never’ to getting married since life is dynamic and unpredictable for everyone.

Explaining her choice, Shruti said, “I don’t know. I love relationships, and I love romance. I love being in a relationship. Attaching myself to somebody so much… But I can never say never. Koi aa gaya anmol ratan and mera… (If some special someone comes…) But I don’t see it.”

Moving on, when Shruti was asked if her past experiences in love had something to do with this avarice she has in marriage, the actress revealed that it was perhaps just her own thinking.

Advertisement

The diva added that she has seen many successful, happy, and beautiful marriages around her, especially among her friends, which has not really impacted her choice.

Watch Shruti’s interview here:

Well, this hasn’t been the first time that Shruti Haasan has faced questions regarding marriage and relationships. The diva has frequently silenced queries from fans who are curious about what actually has been going on in her personal life.

For instance, back during one of her Q&A sessions with her fans on her Instagram account, a persistent fan asked her to respond to a question about when she would get married, reminding the diva how she dodged answering it last time.

In response, the actress, in her own witty way, said, “No and stop asking,” shutting the query once and for all.

On the work front, Shruti would be next seen in films like Coolie and Salaar 2.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Prabhas shares BIG update on Spirit in birthday note for director Sandeep Reddy Vanga