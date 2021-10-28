EXCLUSIVE: Stylish baddie Ravi Awana opens up on Romantic & working with Rajinikanth in Annaatthe

We have a new baddie in the town, Ravi Awana, who is equally stylish and is grabbing eyeballs currently for his look in Akash Puri starrer Romantic. It is said that 'A film without a villain is not a film'. "Playing a bad guy is fun as you get to dominate in most of the movie besides, baddies nowadays have become a little stylish than they used to be. I enjoy doing all that.. in Romantic my character is a stylish bad guy. Playing that was really fun," Says Ravi Awana as he opens up about his role in Romantic.

Playing a baddie and maintaining a certain look off-screen is as important as playing the role on the big screen. "You have to maintain a certain built and a certain look to look like a bad guy in movies. It takes a lot of work to maintain that look. I, for one, have always loved experimenting with my looks and that helps me a lot," says the actor who has a slew of films, including the Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe and Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad.

Calling it a dream come true moment on working with superstar Rajinikanth in Annatthe, Ravi shared, "It's was my dream to get to meet Rajini sir once in my life. Now that I have shared the screen with him as a bad guy, it is more than I can ask for. I learnt a lot from him. His energy level is inspiring as I know, he is doing kriya yoga for the last 30 years. He shared his experience as I am also into meditation n all. So his experience helped me. He is a legend and working with him was a dream come true."

Sharing his journey and decision to enter the showbiz world, Ravi says, "It was always my dream to work for this industry. I knew it was not going be easy, but I kept thinking positive and I was sure and confident that if I keep working hard then I will make it. My mantra is "slow and steady wins the race." I have a long way to go, so I always try to give my 100 percent to it, I will keep doing that as long as I am here."