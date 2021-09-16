EXCLUSIVE: Suriya’s next with Siva expected in February; Rajinikanth too wants to work with the director again

Over the years, Siva has become the most bankable directors of the Tamil film industry having directed Thala Ajith’s blockbusters like Veeram, Vedalam and Vishwasam. He is currently working on the final edit of Rajinikanth’s Diwali release, Annaatthe. According to our sources, the film has turned out to be a perfect entertainer with a lot of humour.

In-fact, Rajinikanth recently watched the film and was bowled over by the content. “He loved the film to the extent that right after the screening, he visited Siva and asked him for another collaboration,” the source informed. The ones who have watched the film inform that the content of Annaatthe is on the lines of 1995 Diwali release, Mutthu, which is considered to be one of the landmark films of Rajini’s career. “Siva of course couldn’t say a no to Thalaivar’s request and is exploring various subjects for his next project with Rajini,” the source added.

While Rajini wants to work with Siva as soon as possible, the catch here lies in the fact that the filmmaker is already committed to make a film with Suriya. “Siva and Suriya have been planning a collaboration for the last 4 years and things are finally moving in the right direction. The basic premise is already locked and it’s a commercial rural drama from Siva and team. If everything goes as planned, Suriya and Siva will commence shooting for the film by the month of February, once the actor wraps up his present commitments,” the source shared.

So what’s the problem? “Both Suriya and Rajini are looking to start a film with Siva from early 2022 and the ball is in Siva’s court now to decide on his next after Annaatthe. The filmmaker is the man in demand at the moment, and while he wants to work with both Rajini and Suriya, he is trying to sort out the date diaries in a way that both projects see happen. We would get 100 percent clarity by November, but at this point of time, the Suriya film with Siva seems to be in the forefront to kick off by early 2022,” the source explained.

Meanwhile, Thala Ajith too is looking forward to a reunion with Siva, however, there’s still some time for that to materialise and he is booked till mid-2022 with #Thala61 to be directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor.

