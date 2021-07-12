Thala Ajith’s Valimai motion poster goes viral. Boney Kapoor says, ‘Everyone’s hard work is paying off’

Boney Kapoor opens up for the first time about the motion poster launch of Thala Ajith from Valimai . Says, this is just the beginning. Details

On Sunday, Boney Kapoor unveiled the first look and a motion poster of the much-awaited action thriller, Valimai, featuring Thala Ajith in lead. As expected, the look went viral in no time, creating records on the digital platform. In 24 hours, the motion poster has recorded 8.3 million views on YouTube, which is among the highest ever for a motion poster in India. It has fetched 1.10 million likes, which is also among the most for a feature film across industries.

YouTube aside, the poster has resulted in the film trending in multiple countries across the globe on Twitter. Research from our end suggests that 70% of conversations on Valimai took place in Tamil Nadu, 20% in Karnataka and 3% in Maharashtra. The cumulative engagement on the poster in digital world was 7.9 million, reaching near about 7.6 billion people across the globe. In terms of age group, 48% of the audience for Valimai Motion Poster was in the age bracket of 25 to 34 whereas 27% fell in the 35 to 44 age group.

Everyone’s hard-work is paying off – the kind of look Ajith has kept for the film, the way Ajith’s character has been conceptualized by the director (H.Vinoth) Boney Kapoor

Surprisingly, the younger generation too had ample interest in the action thriller, as nearly 20% of the total conversation around the film came from the audience aged 18 to 24. With an unannounced launch, the makers have reached almost the entire target audience i.e. the ticket purchasing audience is aware about the first look launch of Valimai. Producer Boney Kapoor is obviously ecstatic with the response.

“It’s phenomenal and I am taken aback by it. Deep down, I knew this because we were very satisfied with the motion poster of Valimai. Everyone’s hard-work is paying off – the kind of look Ajith has kept for the film, the way Ajith’s character has been conceptualized by the director (H.Vinoth), the background score by Yuvan (Shankar Raja) and the poster design by Rahul (Nanda). It’s a good team work and everything has gelled in a perfect harmony. This is just the beginning,” Boney shares.

Valimai is produced by Boney Kapoor (BayView Projects) and Zee Studios. It also stars , Karthikeya, Bani, Sumithra, Achyunth Kumar, Raj Ayyappa, Pugazh and Yogi Babu among others. The film is gearing up for a theatrical release in 2021.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: After Valimai, Ajith, H. Vinoth and Boney Kapoor begin discussions on Thala 61

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×