EXCLUSIVE: Vaishnav Tej reveals about meeting Sonakshi Sinha & having her photo as his phone wallpaper

Panja Vaishnav Tej has always expressed having a crush on Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha. Recently, speaking to Pinkvilla, the actor opened up on his first meet with the Dabangg actress and how he was surprised by her sweet gesture towards him. He also went on to reveal about having Sonakshi's photo as his wallpaper.

Asked about his photo with the Bollywood actress and the story behind it, Vaishnav Tej revealed, "I'm a huge fan of Sonakshi Sinha...I think she is very pretty. I met her during a shoot and the cameraman took me to her to meet. I met her and it was a very touching moment for me. I really don't why but I really like her from Dabangg then and she is still my phone wallpaper."

He further continued, "I remember the day when I met her, she clicked a photo of us with my phone having her wallpaper. She knew I was then planning to get into acting. I was working on my debut Uppena at that time. She was like 'once you become an actor and once I get to know, I will post this photo on Twitter.." That was very sweet of her to do this and special as your favourite heroine was taking a picture of you."

Well, now we cannot wait to have Sonakshi's reaction to this and if she still remembers her promise to Vaishnav Tej.

