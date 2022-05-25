EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna to attend Karan Johar's 50th bash in Mumbai

The quintessential B-Town party host, Karan Johar turns 50 today, May 25. The filmmaker has hosted a grand birthday bash at the prestigious Yash Raj Studios, and it will be all glitz and glamour. In the presence of who's who from the industry, it is going to be nothing less than that of a red carpet event. Believe me! A Lil birdie just told us, that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna too will attend the party tonight.

"Vijay landed straight to Mumbai after wrapping up his shoot for Kushi in Kashmir. He is here for a few days and will be attending Karan's party along with Liger co-producer Charmee Kaur. Rashmika Mandanna is too set to fly down from Hyderabad anytime soon for KJo's bash," a source revealed to Pinkvilla.

"The ace filmmaker's party will definitely give you enough surprising starry appearances and photos to gush over," adds the source.

All you Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda fans, you better be glued to Pinkvilla's gram tonight!

Also Read| Samantha Ruth Prabhu wishes Karan Johar on his 50th birthday; Shares a dapper PIC of the filmmaker

On a related note, Vijay Deverakonda was spotted with Liger co-star Ananya Panday yesterday as they were leaving post dinner in Mumbai. Also spotted with them was Liger co-producer Charmee Kaur.

Vijay has an interesting line-up of films, to be released in 2022-23. He is set to kickstart a new schedule of Samantha co-starrer Kushi soon in Hyderabad. After wrapping up the second schedule of Kushi, VD will jump on to the next, which is Jana Gana Mana. Besides, he is looking forward to the grand release of his first Pan-India project, Liger. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film is set to release on August 25.

Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, has Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu and Amitabh Bachchan's Goodbye. After Sulthan, she has signed a big-ticket, second Tamil film with Thalapathy Vijay, which is currently progressing at a swift pace. She will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor.