EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Deverakonda shares an update on his next with Pushpa director Sukumar; Watch

In 2020, it was announced that Vijay Deverakonda and director Sukumar will be collaborating for their next. Although the announcement created havoc, no major details or updates have been announced ever since then. Now, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Vijay Deverakonda opened up about his next with Sukumar and also shared an update about the film.

Sharing an update about his project with Sukumar, which has been delayed since 2020, Vijay Deverakonda said, "Sukumar Sir has to finish Pushpa 2, post that we will start on our film."

Last year, while wishing the director on his birthday, Vijay said their film will be 'Rampage.' He also hinted that the film would be released in 2023. Vijay's friend Kedar Selagamsetty is bankrolling this untitled film under his production house Falcon Creations.

Meanwhile, after the massive success of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil’s Pushpa, fans have been eagerly waiting for the sequel of this Sukumar directorial. Recently, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, producer Y Ravi Shankar has shared some details on the shooting front. “We have a strike going on here in the Telugu industry. Once the strike is over we will start from August-end, or whenever the strike is over."

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is currently waiting for the release of his pan-Indian film Liger, which will release in theaters on August 25. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film will see Ananya Panday, Mike Tyson and Ramya Krishnan in key roles.

