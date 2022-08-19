Liger Interview | Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday & Ramya Krishnan reveal the Lion & Tiger of India

In a candid conversation with Pinkvilla, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday and Ramya Krishnan discuss Liger, the Bahubali phenomenon and lot more. The trio are divided in their choices when it comes to picking up the lion and tiger of Indian film industry between Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. While Vijay Deverakonda believes that Chiranjeevi's rise is inspiring, Ramya Krishnan feels that SRK and Ranveer Singh are very energetic actors.