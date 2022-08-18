EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Deverakonda pushes the envelope; Promotes Liger in Kochi despite being unwell

Struggler, fighter, lover with the right attitude, not only like Liger in his film but Vijay Deverakonda is living it all in real life too. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that despite being unwell, Vijay Deverakonda headed today to Kochi for the film's promotion. "He has severe back pain as he has been promoting the film back to back without even a day break," reveals a source.

"Last week he was diagnosed with swine flu. Vijay took rest at his home in Hyderabad and geared up for the promotions again. Today he is in Kochi and his team is taking care that he doesn't stress his health," adds the source. Vijay Deverakonda, as we all know, has proven to be a force to reckon with in no time. Amidst heavy rains, the Arjun Reddy actor recently hopped in an autorickshaw for Liger interviews in Mumbai. Vijay Deverakonda is pushing the envelope with Liger.

Meanwhile, here's a week-old video of Vijay looking tired.

Vijay Deverakonda's film will hit the big screens on the 25th of August. Written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger will see Vijay Deverakonda as an MMA fighter boxer alongside Ananya Panday, Ronit Bose Roy and Ramya Krishna in pivotal roles. American boxer Mike Tyson plays an extended cameo, thus making his acting debut in Indian cinema.

