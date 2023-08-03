Friendship Day: Mohanlal-Mammootty to Rana Daggubati-Ram Charan, 7 South BFFs who make us sing 'Dosti'

What's life without friends, can you imagine? Impossible right? From school, college, and office to neighbors, a friend can be found anywhere. We don't choose friends, it just happens naturally and that's the beauty of this bond. From bunking classes to wiping tears in pain, friends add more value to our life with their presence. And every friend in this world deserves to be appreciated. So what better than friendship day? Every year the first Sunday of August is celebrated as Friendship Day to cherish the special ones of our life.

And in terms of friendship, celebrities are no exception. However, having a friend who sticks with you no matter what, in this industry of throat-cut competition is quite difficult. But a few celebs like Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, Prabhas, Gopichand and others have proved it wrong. They showed the true meaning of friendship. This Friendship Day, let us have a look at some of those South BFFs, who made us go green with envy, with their strong bond!

Best BFFs of South

Mohanlal and Mammootty

It would be wrong on the part to not start the friendship list without the iconic M's of Mollywood that's Mohanlal and Mammootty. The two define friendship despite being the two biggest superstars. They have been friends since 35 years and several photos of them often go viral. Mohanlal and Mammootty have shared screen space in around 55 films, an all-time record created by the Big Ms of the Indian film industry. Be it promoting each other's films or wishing each other on birthdays, Mohanlal and Mammootty always stood by each other. Through thick and thin, the duo has been together and has been sending major friendship goals.

Rana Daggubati and Ram Charan

Childhood friends can never go apart. Their friendship is as strong as everything in this world. Ram Charan and Rana Daggubati are best friends. Their friendship goes a long way from school. Yes, they went to the same school together in Chennai. Until class 9th, the duo also used to go to the same school in Chennai, Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan. They also did their graduation together in the same college. Ram and Rana set the friendship bar higher with their bond from school to now, even after becoming big names in Tollywood.



Shruti Haasan and Tamannaah Bhatia

Shruti Haasan and Tamannaah are best friends. From showering PDA on each other to trying makeup backs, the beauties define girl friendship perfectly well. However, it took a long time for their friendship to develop, and wasn’t an overnight thing as they have different interests. The Veera Simha Reddy actress revealed that they first met at the backstage of Filmfare awards. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Tamannaah Bhatia revealed that her best girlfriend has given her so much inspiration for makeup and also loves her night skincare routine.



Prabhas and Gopichand

Prabhas and Gopichand are best friends of Tollywood. They first met during the Varsham shoot, where Prabhas was the hero of the film and Gopichand played the antagonist. Since then, they have been best friends. Despite being a big star, Prabhas makes sure to support Gopichand's every film, attend his movie functions, stand in hard times and more. It's vice versa too. As Radhe Shyam is an extrovert, he found comfort in Gopichand.

Rakul Preet Singh and Lakshmi Manchu

Rakul Preet Singh and Lakshmi Manchu are inseparable best friends. It is no less than a treat to everyone's eyes when these gorgeous ladies pose together for the camera. From date nights to vacations, they often take time and spend time together amid their busy schedule almost every weekend. Their social media handles are filled with each others photos. These gals are meant to be soul sisters!

Ram Pothineni and Genelia D'Souza

Ram Pothineni and Genelia D'Souza proved that a boy and girl can be friends. They first met during the shoot of their film Ready and have been super close since then. It is common for actors to become friends on sets but once the movie is over, the friendship comes to an end too. But that's not the case for this duo. They consider each other family. In fact, Genelia's husband Ritesh Deshmukh and two sons also love Ram very much.

Keerthy Suresh and Kalyani Priyadarshan

Some friends are destined to grow old together. As Keerthy Suresh and Kalyan's fathers were friends and worked together closely in the same industry, the duo began their friendship as kids. The young actors have grown up together in Chennai, and their fathers Mohanlal and Priyadarshan are best buddies. The young actresses often catch up time together amid their busy schedules whenever they are in Kerala and also celebrate special festivals like Onam together. The girls often twin with their outfits and post photos on social media as well.

