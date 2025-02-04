Game Changer OTT Release: Fans demand for Hindi dubbed version as Ram Charan’s film nears digital premiere

Ram Charan starrer Game Changer is set to make its digital debut this week. Yes, you read that right! The S. Shankar directorial will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from February 7. While fans were excited about the announcement, many were disappointed as the Hindi dubbed version will not be available.

The film will stream in three regional languages on the OTT platform, excluding Hindi. Fans quickly noticed this and took to the comments to express their disappointment. They urged the makers to release the Ram Charan starrer in more languages and also demanded the uncut version for online streaming.

A social media user wrote, "Which platform is the Hindi version coming out on?" while another commented, "Where is Hindi?" Demanding for the uncut version of Game Changer, a user wrote, "We want uncut version," while another commented, "We want 5 hr runtime version."

Take a look at the post below:

The movie revolves around the character of Ram Nandan who is appointed as a district magistrate in Visakhapatnam. On his way to the posting, a gang ambushes him. The attack is orchestrated by his college rival, who is involved in illegal sand mining under Minister Bobbili Mopidevi.

Mopidevi, the Chief Minister’s son and the Home Minister’s brother, fears losing his chance to become CM. After taking charge, Ram calls a meeting with local wrongdoers and urges them to stop illegal activities.

Ram Charan plays a dual role as Dr. Ram Nandan and Appanna, his father, who founded the Abhyudayam Party. Kiara Advani portrays the character of Deepika, Ram’s love interest. Anjali plays Parvathy, Appanna’s wife and Ram’s mother.

S. J. Suryah takes on the role of Bobbili Mopidevi, the Acting Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, while Srikanth appears as his father, Bobbili Sathyamurthy, the state's Chief Minister. Meanwhile, Jayaram portrays Bobbili Munimanikyam, Mopidevi’s elder brother and the Home Minister.

Are you excited to watch Game Changer on OTT? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.