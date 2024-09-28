Has Anushka Shetty found love in a Dubai-based businessman? Reports suggest Baahubali actress to marry soon

Popular actress Anushka Shetty is known for her exceptional performances onscreen and gorgeous looks. Apart from her professional commitments, the Baahubali actress has often grabbed headlines owing to her personal life. For a long time, Anushka Shetty was rumored to be dating the pan-India star, Prabhas. However, neither of them ever confirmed the news and always maintained that they’re just ‘good friends’. But as per the latest rumors, Anushka Shetty is speculated to marry a businessman soon. Yes, that’s right. The news is all over the Internet.

According to a report in Oneindia, the Bhaagamathie actress met her Mr. Right through an arrangement set up by families. Anushka is all set to exchange wedding vows with a Dubai-based businessman. Further, the report suggests that the families have already met and discussed about the wedding. While the actress or her team has not yet confirmed the news, the rumor has gained significant traction online.

Moreover, the Oneindia report claims that Anushka's parents have been eager to see their daughter settle down for some time, and after years, the actress has also agreed to it. It is pertinent to mention that Anushka was previously rumored to marry K Raghavendra Rao's son, Prakash, but these reports were debunked after some time.

Anushka Shetty and Prabhas’ linkup rumors also led to speculations regarding their marriage several times. However, both of them have dismissed the rumors on several occasions. Speaking at an event in 2018, once Anushka said “Prabhas and I are not getting married. Please do not expect Baahubali and Devasena-like chemistry in real life. It is only for the screen.”

In an interview in the same year, she admitted, “We are just very good friends. And there’s nothing between Prabhas and me except friendship. We are definitely not getting married.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Shetty was last seen in Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty opposite Naveen Polishetty. The 2023 movie received an amazing response from the audience and was an instant success at the box office.

Next, the actress will be seen in Ghaati, helmed by Krish Jagarlamudi. It is worth mentioning that the actor-director duo have teamed up for the second time after Vedam starring Allu Arjun. Apart from that, Anushka Shetty will also be seen in the fantasy thriller Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer, which also stars Prabhu Deva.

