THROWBACK: When Anushka Shetty rejected her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar and THIS hit film co-starring Ajay Devgn

Anushka Shetty has been one such star in South Indian regional cinema who has consistently shone with her brilliance. The actress’ exceptional filmography boasts versatility at its very core, and the diva has nailed each of her roles to finesse, making it memorable.

However, despite her extensive scope of work, there have been a few times when Anushka rejected some mega offers and projects with some of the most esteemed filmmakers and actors in the country. However, there was no official word regarding the same. Scroll down as we recall the time when the Baahubali actress reportedly rejected films with Karan Johar and Ajay Devgn.

Anushka Shetty allegedly refused to make her debut with Karan Johar’s film offer

It was in 2005 that Anushka Shetty made her debut with the Telugu film Super. Despite the mixed responses the Nagarjuna starrer film received, it was the actress who won hearts with her craft and personality.

However, reportedly, filmmaker Karan Johar was planning to launch her with one of his directorial ventures. However, the Arundhati star apparently didn’t find the scope of the role offered adequate to her and hence decided to walk out.

Anushka Shetty consulted Prabhas before quitting the film by Karan Johar?

Well, the story doesn’t end here. As per a report by India Today, before taking the big decision, Anushka Shetty had allegedly consulted Prabhas before stepping out of the film offered by Karan Johar, which could have been her big debut.

Anushka Shetty rejected Ajay Devgn’s mega film, Singham

A few years later, in around 2011, Anushka Shetty was again in talks about being roped into Rohit Shetty’s infamous cop universe. Well, the filmmaker was keen on casting the actress in the super hit Ajay Devgn starrer-Singham, as the leading lady. However, Anushka rejected the offer due to reasons best known to her, and the role was then picked up by Kajal Aggarwal.

Interestingly, Anushka had also rejected Imtiaz Ali’s hit film, Tamasha, which was released in 2015. As per rumors, the actress did not find the role substantial enough to her liking. Thereafter, the film was released with Deepika Padukone as the leading lady.



Anushka Shetty’s professional front

On her work front, Anushka Shetty was last seen in the 2023-film Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, which starred Naveen Polishetty opposite her. The movie received a huge response at the box office.

Up next, she has the film Ghaati, along with Krish Jagarlamudi, in her pipeline. She would also be in the fantasy thriller Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer, that also stars Prabhu Deva.

