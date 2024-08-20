Has Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya's engagement caused a rift between Akkineni and Daggubati clans? Here's what we know

Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement to Naga Chaitanya has sparked a wave of speculation, hinting at possible tensions among family members. A recent report suggests that the Akkineni and Daggubati families may not be in agreement following the couple's announcement.

As highlighted by several reports, the entire Daggubati clan, including Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati and even his sister Malvika Daggubati do not follow Sobhita Dhulipala on social media.

However, they continue to follow Naga Chaitanya’s ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the contrary.

The rumors do not stop there. The report also mentions that the only member of the Daggubati family in attendance at Chay and Sobhita's engagement was Chay's mother, Lakshmi, along with her second husband.

Although neither the Daggubati nor the Akkineni families have made any official statements regarding these rumors, it appears that speculation about a rift between the two prominent families will continue to circulate.

Earlier, another speculation hit the news headlines which claimed that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala might opt for a destination wedding. The report suggested that the couple will only announce the details once they have fixed the wedding venue. However any official confirmation is still awaited on the buzz.

Since Chay and Sobhita announced their engagement after a long period of keeping their relationship private, fans have been buzzing with curiosity and speculating about their upcoming wedding.

Advertisement

Earlier in an interview with Times Now, Chay’s father Nagarjuna had broken his silence and revealed whether the couple was looking for a wedding soon. He had responded, “Not immediately. We chose to have a hurried engagement because it was an auspicious day, and since Chay and Sobhita are very sure that they want to marry, we said, let’s do it."

Coming to the work front, Sobhita Dhulipala was last seen in the Hollywood film The Monkey Man. She is now prepping for the release of her next film Sitara, whose shooting has been completed. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya is gearing up for his next film Thandel.

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu's nephew and Ramesh Babu's son Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni to make his film debut soon