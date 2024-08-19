Throwback: When Nagarjuna REACTED to being called 'Woh South ka actor' every time

Nagarjuna Akkineni has been ruling Indian cinema with several blockbuster films in Telugu, Tamil, and even Hindi. However, despite being a pan-Indian figure, the actor reacted to being labeled as a ‘South ka actor’ (South actor). In an interview in 2022 with Bollywood Bubble, the father-son duo, Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya, reacted to being called South actors even after so many years in the industry.

He said, “All the time. What happens in the south? The same thing happens in the south. Even now, when I walk in a restaurant somewhere in Delhi or Mumbai, 'Woh south ka actor hai (He's an actor from the south)', they say that. At the airport, the CISF guys, I keep hearing that."

Further, when Nagarjuna was asked if this affected him, he sternly denied it and said he was proud of it. Interestingly, his actor-son, Naga Chaitanya, was also present for the same interview. Responding to the same question, the Custody actor consented to what Nagarjuna said. He added that he too has faced the label of being a South actor but that has never affected him.

"Ya, ya. Of course. South, South Indian actor, South actor—we hear it all the time. But, like dad said, very happy about it. Our roots are here,” Naga Chaitanya said. Moreover, the actor also acknowledged that it is nice that the division between industries is getting diluted. Chaitanya credited technology for removing the barrier.

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna was last seen in Vijay Binni's directorial debut, Naa Saami Ranga. The period drama movie was the Telugu remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie Porinju Mariam Jose, featuring Allari Naresh, Raj Tarun, Ashika Ranganath, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Mirnaa Menon, Rukshar Dhillon, and Nassar in prominent roles.

The film revolves around the themes of brotherhood and revenge. Naa Saami Ranga was released on Sankranti this year and met with mixed-to-positive reviews from critics, becoming a hit.

Next, the actor will feature in Sekhar Kammula's directorial venture, Kubera. Led by Dhanush, the upcoming film is expected to be a drama flick. Earlier, the makers released a glimpse featuring Nagarjuna in a quite interesting way.

As per reports, the story of Kubera is set in Dharavi, Mumbai, with the Raayan actor supposedly playing a homeless man who then becomes a bigshot mafia. Besides Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and Dilip Tahil in key roles as well.

