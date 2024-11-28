'He just goes after his dreams': R. Madhavan REACTS as Ajith Kumar returns to iconic F1 circuit

Tollywood icon Ajith Kumar has followed his passion for racing and has finally introduced his team on the tracks. The actor’s pictures from the F1 Circuit in Spain have gone viral on social media in no time, where he looked dapper, sporting his team’s jersey. And recently AK’s best buddy R. Madhavan dropped a heartfelt post admiring the former’s indomitable zeal to follow his dreams.

Taking to Instagram, R. Madhavan shared a video of Ajith Kumar introducing his team, Ajith Kumar Racing, on the tracks. The Vedalam star could also be seen in the clip dressed in the same uniform, as he took pride in his selected team members and the fleet of cars.

Along with it, Maddy penned a note of affection for Ajith and wrote, “Now this is the team I can’t wait to watch on the tracks .. what an unbelievable and incredible man... He just goes after his dreams, no matter what… #ajithkumarracing .. #ajithkumar.”

For the unversed, it had been for quite some time that buzz about Ajith Kumar returning to the racing tracks did surface, restarting his passion one more time. The actor happened to be a racing driver in 2003.

The actor even emerged at the fourth spot following a one-off race at the Formula Maruti Indian Championship in 2002.

Occasionally over the years, AK has indeed gone back to the racing tracks and participated in races, emerging victorious in many positions.

He has even competed in various circuits in India and is one of the few Indians to take a pedestal at the international level and FIA Championships. Ajith Kumar has also flown internationally to Germany and Malaysia, where he participated in races.

The superstar’s significant wins at racing events where he bagged positions have been at the Formula BMW Asia in 2003 and Formula 2 in 2010.

On the work front, Ajith is prepping up for his next releases, Good Bad Ugly and Vidaamuyarchi. Both the projects are very well on schedule and are quite highly anticipated to become huge hits.

Both the releases of the films are expected to happen sometime in 2025.

