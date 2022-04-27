Heart-shaped corset to neon dress: Decoding Samantha's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal looks as Khatija; EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity and Samantha's personal stylist Preetham Jukalker gives out some exclusive and interesting details about the actress' look as Khatija from her upcoming Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal (KRK). Sam will be sharing the screen space with Lady Superstar Nayanthara and 'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi in KRK.

Sharing a bit about her role in the film and decoding her looks as Khatija, Preetham reveals, "Khatija is a very interesting character in the film. She is a Muslim girl, who is really outspoken, outgoing and still, there is niceness to her character. Being a Muslim girl, a lot of times they don't get what they want to wear but this girl goes all out, wearing skinny clothes to everything because she is liberal in her head and a chirpy character. I enjoyed every bit of styling her for the movie. We started in 2020, post lockdown when sequin drama wasn't there and I'm so glad that we started it way before. We did a lot of sequins, cotton, layerings... a lot of athletic loungewear, bright colours, neutrals and pastels. We used everything possible."

Preetham went all out trying some interesting looks on Sam for the film's groovy track, Two Two Two. "Two Two Songs is one of the amazing parts of the film in terms of music, fashion and the energy of the lead actors is on point. Anirudh has composed an amazing track where people can actually groove to, be there. With fashion, I did everything blingy. We have literally four different outfits in the song- one is a neon pink dress which is tiny but amazing, one is a silver sequin top and skirt, there is one feather top and skirt and the fourth outfit nobody has seen so far. It is a nice sequin heart-shaped corset with a leather skirt and mesh stockings."

Asked if Sam asks for improvisation or change in outfits for the films, he replies, "She totally surrenders all to me. She is someone who always wants to give creative space to anyone who is an expert. She is quite a professional and lets you do your job. With this film, she let me do what I did with Khatija's character."

A lot and everything is in pipeline. I'm soon to start working on a costume-oriented film with her," Preetham spills the beans.

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, directed by Vignesh Shivan and produced by Shivan and Nayanthara's banner Rowdy Pictures with Seven Screen Studios is releasing tomorrow, April 28.

