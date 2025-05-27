Here's what Unni Mukundan’s manager Vipin Kumar publicly shared about Tovino Thomas' Narivetta before fallout

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to physical assault.

Marco actor Unni Mukundan has landed in trouble after allegedly assaulting his manager, Vipin Kumar. The incident reportedly began when the latter shared a positive review of Tovino Thomas’ film Narivetta on social media. While only one side of the story has been made public, let’s first take a look at the post that reportedly triggered the fallout.

What did Vipin Kumar write about Narivetta?

Unni Mukundan's manager, Vipin Kumar, started by calling Narivetta "an incredible piece of craft." He noted that every department worked seamlessly and expressed pride in director Anuraj Manohar’s growth since his debut with Ishq.

Vipin also lauded Tovino Thomas and called his performance as Varghese mature and compelling. He mentioned their long association since the 7th Day and admired his growth as an actor and a star.

In his words, "And then, my dear Tovino. Having been with him since 7th Day (2014), I’m overjoyed to see how much he’s grown — both as an actor and a star. His dedication to every role, his commitment to the craft, and his willingness to go the extra mile for every film is admirable. We’ve shared this journey together, and as both a friend and colleague, this is a proud moment."

Vipin further appreciated the supporting cast, including Cheran and Suraj Venjaramoodu, for their strong performances.

Check out Vipin Kumar's post about Narivetta below:

Vipin Kumar's allegations against Unni Mukundan

Vipin Kumar has accused the Marco actor of physical assault. The incident reportedly took place in the parking area of his apartment complex. He claimed that Unni arrived at the location, asked him to come down from his flat and then allegedly attacked him. In a video shared by Asianet News, Vipin stated that the actor also used abusive language during the altercation.

Vipin explained that despite facing verbal mistreatment in the past, he continued working with Unni out of professional commitment. However, he pointed out that the actor had recently grown more irritable, reportedly due to personal and career-related setbacks.

These included the lack of strong film offers after Marco and the commercial failure of his latest release, Get-Set Baby. He also mentioned that a planned directorial debut by Unni was dropped by Sree Gokulam Movies, which may have added to his frustrations. Though Vipin made this claim, the original announcement of the project is still visible on the production house's official Instagram page.

Vipin explains why he made the post about Narivetta

Vipin claimed that his social media post praising Narivetta, a film starring Tovino Thomas, triggered the entire incident. He clarified that his post on Narivetta was part of his professional duties. He said Unni called him that night and fired him from his role as manager.

In his words, "As part of Narivetta’s promotions, I posted a note on social media praising the movie. Unni did not like it. He phoned me that night and fired me from the manager position. I said ok. It’s after that that he came over and assaulted me."

As of now, Unni Mukundan and his team have not released an official statement regarding the incident. The case remains under police investigation.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with abuse or harassment, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Tourist Family producer hits back at X user after he shares screenshot of film's pirated version