Ilaiyaraaja Birthday: Yuvan Shankar Raja wishes his dad with a beautiful throwback video of him playing piano

As soon as sensational music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja shared this video on his father Ilaiyaraaja's birthday, fans started commenting and expressing how delightful it is.
The musical maestro Ilayaraja celebrates his 78th birthday today, June 2 and music lovers are showering him with heartfelt wishes on social media. Many celebrities from the film industry are also sending birthday wishes to Ilayaraja. Ilayaraja's son and music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja has also wished his father with a beautiful throwback video and it is cuteness overloaded. The video sees the legend helping his grandkids learn piano. Sharing the video on Twitter, Yuvan Shankar Raja wrote, "Happy birthday daddy," followed by heart emoticons. 

As soon as sensational music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja shared this video on his father Ilaiyaraaja's birthday, fans started commenting and expressing how delightful it is. Ilayaraja is best known for his music in Kamal Hassan and Sridevi starrer Sadma. Reputed to be the world's most prolific composer, Ilayaraja has composed more than 7,000 songs, has scored music for more than 1,000 movies and performed in more than 20,000 concerts. Ilaiyaraaja's nickname is "Isaignani" (musical genius). 

Meanwhile, check out his birthday wish post by son Yuvan Shankar Raja: 

Also Read: Happy Birthday Mani Ratnam: Fans can't wait to witness the magic of Ponniyin Selvan as they send wishes 

Recently, Ilayaraja composed a song on humanity titled Bharath Bhoomi and dedicated it to the frontliners such as police, army, doctors, nurses and janitors who have been working day and night amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The song was crooned by popular late playback singer S. P Balahsubramaniyam and was officially unveiled by Ilaiyaraaja through his official YouTube account on 30 May in Tamil and Hindi language. 

Watch the song below: 

Credits :Twitter

