EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan to have a low-key birthday, to meet fans at Taj Lands End
SRK will visit Taj Lands End for a cake-cutting session with his fans. Also, he is expected to greet his fans who have stood by him during these testing times.
Shah Rukh Khan has turned a year older today, 2nd November. November is a month of celebration month in the Mannat household. Be it Diwali or SRK's birthday or Aryan Khan's birthday on the 13th of November, the Khans have many reasons to celebrate. However, the source close to Khans told Pinkvilla that this year too, SRK is keeping celebrations low-key for his birthday and also, his son Aryan's birthday. In fact, the Jawan actor also had a muted Diwali too.
Source told us, "One thing is constant that is greeting & meeting his fans. Yes, SRK will visit Taj Lands End for a cake-cutting session with his fans. Also, he is expected to greet his fans who have stood by him during these testing times. He wants to thank them and appreciate them for their support."
Shah Rukh Khan's work front
Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L. Rai's Zero (2018), where he shared the screen with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Fans of the superstar are waiting with bated breath to witness his magic on the screen again, be it him spreading his arms or kicking some ass in the action thrillers. He has three releases in 2023. Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham which releases on January 25, 2023, Jawan with Atlee and Nayanthara with Deepika's cameo on June 2, 2023, and Dunki with Taapsee Pannu, which will see the light of day on December 22, 2023.
