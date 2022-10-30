Ananya Panday REVEALS her birthday plans; Shares deets about her most memorable birthday- EXCLUSIVE

Ananya Panday is celebrating her 24th birthday today, and wishes for the lovely actress have been pouring in on social media. Fans, family members, and friends from the film industry have showered their love on the Liger actress by sharing heartfelt notes, and cute pictures. For fans wondering about her birthday plans, we have an update for you! Pinkvilla asked Ananya Panday some fun birthday questions, and the actress revealed all about her birthday plans, and her memorable birthdays so far! Without further ado, let’s find out what the actress said.

I’m a big, big, big birthday person and I’ve always been. I start by celebrating the birthday month and then the birthday week and of course on my birthday. But the older I’m getting, my birthday is becoming more about gratitude and growth rather than just celebration and I’m enjoying that transformation.

What are Ananya Panday’s birthday plans this year?

The most important for me is to be surrounded by the people I love. I’m just grateful this year for the health of my family and to be able to keep working. I make it a point every year to work in some sort of way - last year I was dubbing for Gehraiyaan and this year I’m going to be doing a workshop for my next film. My dad (Chunky Panday) always says if you work on your birthday, the entire year will be filled with amazing work and good opportunities!