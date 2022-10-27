EXCLUSIVE: Aditi Rao Hydari to celebrate her 36th birthday with rumoured BF Siddharth in Chennai

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are rumoured to be dating each other and are also considered the new couple in town. Reportedly, the two fell in love while shooting for the Telugu film Maha Samudram. Aditi and Siddharth have been visiting each other's places and going out often.

And now, if sources are to be believed, Aditi & Siddharth will ring in the actress's 36th birthday in Chennai. The two have already left for Chennai for the celebrations. However, the two have neither accepted nor denied having a relationship with each other although, the lovebirds have been spotted together on several occasions. The two were last seen together attending Ponniyin Selvan's trailer launch event in Chennai in September.