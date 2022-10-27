EXCLUSIVE: Aditi Rao Hydari to celebrate her 36th birthday with rumoured BF Siddharth in Chennai
We have got exclusive information on how rumoured to-be-dating couple Aditi Rao Hydari and her beau Siddharth will be celebrating the actress' birthday tomorrow.
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are rumoured to be dating each other and are also considered the new couple in town. Reportedly, the two fell in love while shooting for the Telugu film Maha Samudram. Aditi and Siddharth have been visiting each other's places and going out often.
And now, if sources are to be believed, Aditi & Siddharth will ring in the actress's 36th birthday in Chennai. The two have already left for Chennai for the celebrations. However, the two have neither accepted nor denied having a relationship with each other although, the lovebirds have been spotted together on several occasions. The two were last seen together attending Ponniyin Selvan's trailer launch event in Chennai in September.
Moreover, on Siddharth's 43rd birthday, Aditi Rao Hydari had penned a heartfelt note that read, "Happy birthday my pixie boy…To always chasing dreams and unicorns! Always be magic, mad and full of laughter...Always be you…Thank you for the unending laughter and adventures! You better know how loved you are Mmmmmmmmmmmwah (sic).”
Siddharth was earlier seen in the Hotstar web series ‘Escaype Live’ on the work front. He will be next seen in Indian 2, Takkar. On the other hand, Aditi was last seen in the film, Hey Sinamika. She will also be seen in the Amazon Prime Video web series ‘Jubilee’ which will also mark her web series debut.
Also Read: Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth spotted together in Mumbai; Did they just make their relationship official? WATCH