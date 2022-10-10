EXCLUSIVE: Amitabh Bachchan’s b’day to be celebrated in cinemas tonight; Actor likely to visit Tirupati temple

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the biggest superstars of the world, and his fans are eagerly waiting to wish the legendary actor on his 80th birthday tomorrow. Pinkvilla has now learnt that Film Heritage Foundation’s (FHF) Shivendra Singh Dungarpur and filmmaker R Balki have planned a special moment for Big B at the ongoing four day film festival - 'Bachchan: Back To The Beginning'. Dungarpur exclusively informs that cinemas that are showcasing a Bachchan film at a late night show today will stop the screening at 12 midnight sharp for the audience to sing the ‘Happy Birthday’ song for the actor.

“This is happening all over the country where Mr Bachchan’s films are being played as a part of our festival’s initiative. Meanwhile, at Juhu PVR we are playing Amar Akbar Anthony today, and a lot of dignitaries from the film industry are attending the screening where they will join us to sing the ‘Happy Birthday’ song for Mr Bachchan at 12 sharp. This is going to be huge,” shares FHF Founder Shivendra Singh Dungarpur. R Balki has already sent out a message to his friends and colleagues from the industry requesting them to be a part of the Amar Akbar Anthony screening that’s happening tonight.