EXCLUSIVE: After Amitabh Bachchan, a Dilip Kumar film fest is in the works to mark his 100th birth anniversary

Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 80th birthday on October 11, while Film Heritage Foundation’s (FHF) four day film festival - Bachchan: Back To The Beginning - organised in the superstar’s honour also concluded yesterday. Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan along with many other celebrities from the film world had attended the fest spearheaded by FHF founder Shivendra Singh Dungarpur. Pinkvilla has now learnt of another exciting event that’s in the works.

We have heard that a film festival is being planned in honour of Dilip Kumar in December this year, to mark the 100th birth anniversary of the late actor. “Yes, that is the plan, but now there is a challenge of finding the right material for the festival, like how it was for Bachchan: Back To The Beginning. However, there is no better way to celebrate the legacy of Dilip Saab but by showcasing his work. By doing that you’re not just celebrating him but all the people who have worked with him over the years. So we would really like to do it, and I hope we are able to pull it off. Really looking forward to it,” informs Shivendra.