EXCLUSIVE: After Amitabh Bachchan, a Dilip Kumar film fest is in the works to mark his 100th birth anniversary
A film festival is being planned in honour of Dilip Kumar in December this year to mark the late actor’s 100th birth anniversary.
Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 80th birthday on October 11, while Film Heritage Foundation’s (FHF) four day film festival - Bachchan: Back To The Beginning - organised in the superstar’s honour also concluded yesterday. Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan along with many other celebrities from the film world had attended the fest spearheaded by FHF founder Shivendra Singh Dungarpur. Pinkvilla has now learnt of another exciting event that’s in the works.
We have heard that a film festival is being planned in honour of Dilip Kumar in December this year, to mark the 100th birth anniversary of the late actor. “Yes, that is the plan, but now there is a challenge of finding the right material for the festival, like how it was for Bachchan: Back To The Beginning. However, there is no better way to celebrate the legacy of Dilip Saab but by showcasing his work. By doing that you’re not just celebrating him but all the people who have worked with him over the years. So we would really like to do it, and I hope we are able to pull it off. Really looking forward to it,” informs Shivendra.
The thespian of Indian cinema, Dilip Kumar, took his last breath at the PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai on July 7, 2021.
Meanwhile, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur took to Twitter yesterday to thank the audience for their encouraging response to Bachchan: Back To The Beginning. “As we begin the last round of screenings to end “Bachchan Back to the Beginning” we want to thank every single person who came to the cinema to watch these films on the Big screen and make this a historic event… Thank you,” the filmmaker wrote on social media.
Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan looks regal in ethnic wear as he poses with Abhishek Bachchan-Shweta Bachchan on his birthday