Indian 2 OTT release date: Know when and where to watch Kamal Haasan and S Shankar's film

Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan is the sequel to the 1996 blockbuster film of the same name. In the film, the actor reprised his iconic role as Senapathy, a vigilante fighting against corruption. The film released in theaters on July 12, 2024, after a prolonged production period marked by various delays. However, the film directed by S Shankar is now all set to make its digital debut.

Netflix South recently announced that Indian 2 will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages on its platform. The film will release in the coming week on August 9. Sharing the film's poster featuring Kamal Haasan, Netflix wrote, "Thatha varaaru, kadhara vida poraaru. #Indian2 is coming to Netflix on 9 August in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada!"

Check out the post here:

As reported earlier, Netflix had acquired the post-theatrical OTT rights of Indian 2 for a substantial amount even before the film hit theaters. However, the streaming giant had reportedly attempted to revise the deal due to the movie's dismal box office performance. The film managed to earn only around Rs 50 crore from its lifetime theatrical run, making it a commercial disappointment. However, it seems like the issue got resolved as the film is all set for its OTT release.

Meanwhile, the story of Indian 2 picks up years after the events of the original film, where Senapathy has been living in Taiwan as a martial arts guru. The narrative begins with a group of YouTubers, led by Chitra Aravindan (played by Siddharth), who uncover instances of corruption and initiate a social media campaign to bring Senapathy back to India. The hashtag #ComeBackIndian trends, prompting Senapathy to return and continue his crusade against corruption. He encourages the youth to expose corrupt practices, even within their own families, leading to a series of dramatic and tragic events.

Advertisement

Apart from Kamal Haasan, the movie featured Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh and others in prominent roles. On the other hand, Indian 3 will release in January 2025 and feature Kajal Aggarwal in a significant role. The movie will be a prequel to the Indian film series.

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth lauds Kamal Haasan's Indian 2; has THIS to say about his upcoming films Vettaiyan and Coolie