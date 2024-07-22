Rajinikanth lauds Kamal Haasan's Indian 2; has THIS to say about his upcoming films Vettaiyan and Coolie

Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 has received praise from superstar Rajinikanth. The veteran actor spoke to the media stationed outside the Chennai airport on Sunday and also provided updates on his upcoming projects, Coolie and Vettaiyan. For the unversed, Rajinikanth was returning after attending a wedding in Kerala with his wife, Latha.

Rajinikanth lauds Kamal Haasan's Indian 2

When asked about Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, Rajinikanth shared that he had seen the film and thought it was really "good." Regarding director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie, Thalaivar mentioned, "Coolie’s shooting is progressing well."

The media also inquired about the release of his eagerly awaited film Vettaiyan. Rajinikanth hinted at a possible delay, stating, "The release date hasn’t been finalized yet. Dubbing work is still ongoing."

Is Vettaiyan delayed?

Vettaiyan is likely to have been postponed since Rajinikanth earlier confirmed a Dussehra release during his June trip to the Himalayas.

Back then, he told some yogis during his trip, "Vettaiyan will release for Dussehra. I have completed my portions, although the rest of the cast is still filming. The movie should come out around October 10."

However, he did not say the same during his recent interaction with the media at the Chennai airport. On another note, the veteran actor was supposed to start shooting for Coolie in June, however, that film also seems to be delayed.

Advertisement

About Rajinikanth's upcoming films

Vettaiyan, helmed by TJ Gnanavel, is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions. The film features Rajinikanth in the titular role and boasts an ensemble cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan. This project marks a reunion between Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan after 33 years.

Coolie, marking the first collaboration between Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth, is being produced on a grand scale by Sun Pictures. Launched in September 2023, the film reportedly includes Sivakarthikeyan in a significant role, with music by Anirudh Ravichander. The release date remains unannounced.

This highly anticipated movie, slated for release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam, has yet to commence filming.

ALSO READ: VIRAL PHOTO: Kamal Haasan’s Senapathy and Superstar Rajinikanth as Vettaiyan get captured in a candid pose ahead of Indian 2’s release