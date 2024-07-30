Amid Indian 2's box-office failure, Kamal Haasan begins his dubbing schedule for Thug Life

Kamal Haasan, who has been a part of South cinema for several decades now, recently featured in the blockbuster film Kalki 2898 AD. At the same time, he also got a mediocre to low response to his high-anticipated film, Indian 2. However, it seems the actor has not let failures hit him more and has already moved on.

Kamal Haasan begins dubbing for Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life

Being such a versatile and seasoned actor, Kamal Haasan is all in for moving on over his failures. Recently, the makers of his next film, Thug Life, dropped a clip of the star as he began his dubbing for the film. Helmed by the eminent director Mani Ratnam, the thriller is scheduled to release some time in 2024.

Kamal Haasan’s teaser look from Thug Life

It was back in November 2023 when the first look of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam’s film, Thug Life, was unveiled for the audience. In the teaser dropped by the makers, the Vikram star could be seen in a completely new avatar, donning rustic ensembles. His new look and the gripping glimpse has already made fans eagerly anticipate the release of the film.

Kamal Haasan talked about collaborating with Mani Ratnam for Thug Life

Previously, during a conversation with Pinkvilla, Kamal Haasan had opened up about collaborating with Mani Ratnam after so many years in his upcoming project, Thug Life. The actor talked about the enjoyment the two of them feel while working together after so many years and shared, “What’s immeasurable is the enjoyment we have on the set. It's simple; we know we have done something good.”

More about Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life

Thug Life was first announced with the name Kamal Haasan 234, in reference to the number of films the actor has done. The musical score is under AR Rahman, and the cinematography is undertaken by Ravi K. Chandran.

Thug Life features a multi-star cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Silambarasan, and many others.

