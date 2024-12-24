Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda to celebrate New Year together? Viral video sparks rumors

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been rumored to be dating for quite some years now. While the two have remained tight-lipped about their relationship, they were recently spotted arriving at the airport separately. Soon after their video surfaced online, netizens began speculating whether they were heading to an undisclosed location to celebrate the New Year together.

In the viral video, Rashmika was seen interacting with her fans and clicking photos with them. The actress appeared to be on cloud nine following the success of her film Pushpa 2. Meanwhile, she kept her look simple and opted for a black sweatshirt paired with baggy jeans for her airport outing.

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda looked dapper in a casual outfit. He wore an oversized shirt with trousers and also clicked photos with his fans before heading for security checks.

Reacting to their video, a netizen wrote, "The irreplaceable couple in the world," while another commented, "Dono saath may cute lagtey hai (They look cute together)."

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Rashmika was asked about Vijay giving a voiceover for the teaser of her upcoming film The Girlfriend.

Responding to the same, Rashmika said she found it interesting. She explained that Vijay is not in the film, and still he supported the project by lending his voice. She revealed that the teaser was created for her birthday, and she did not know about the voiceover. It turned out to be a surprise for her.

"A few days back when I got the teaser and watched it, I was like, 'Wait, that is Vijay’s voice. What is going on?' I think that sort of added a magical element to the teaser because there’s music and visuals and the direction, but his voice just made it all the way more beautiful," she added.

On the work front, Rashmika will next be seen in The Girlfriend and a Hindi movie titled Chhaava. Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for the release of VD 12.

