Mahesh Babu’s curly-haired daughter Sitara chills and clicks selfies with American model Kendall Jenner

Mahesh Babu’s 12-year-old daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni has already made a name for herself, with her active social media presence. The young beauty now got to meet American sensation and model Kendall Jenner. Trust us, their pictures together were epic fangirl moments!

Taking to her Instagram stories, Sitara dropped a collage of pictures with Kendall Jenner, whom she seems to have bumped into during a common flight. The two were seen matching the vibe in the popular dad hat trend.

Check out the photo here:

Coming back to Sitara, she has been under the spotlight due to her unmissable social media presence. She keeps sharing pictures of herself from different moments in life.

While her energetic personality has a special charm, it is also her presence as a budding fashionista which has grabbed all attention. Recently, rumors about her joining the film industry following in her parents’ footsteps had surfaced among the fans.

Responding to whether any of it was even possible, Sitara’s mother and former actress Namrata Shirodkar had dismissed the chances. Speaking at an event, she had said, “She (Sitara) is just 12 years old now, so there’s a lot of time left for us to discuss it.”

For the unversed, the star kid is already the face of a leading jewelry brand and stunned everyone with her first paycheck of Rs. 1 crore. The young lady, however, donated it all to charity.

In other news, her father, Mahesh Babu, stays in the spotlight for his most anticipated project, SSMB29. Directed by SS Rajamouli, it is no less than a magnum opus in the making.

The film also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. Makers are ensuring every possibility so that no information from the shooting is leaked before release.

