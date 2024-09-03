Jr NTR donates Rs 50 lakhs each to Chief Minister's Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to aid flood victims

Superstar Jr NTR has taken to his social media to express his deep grief over the recent floods in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh due to heavy rains. Moreover, the RRR actor also confirmed that he donated an amount of 50 lakhs each to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund of the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governments to help those affected by the disaster.

Check out Jr NTR’s post below.

Jr NTR shared the social media post on his official X page, this morning (September 3). This gesture of the pan-India star is crucial for those who are severely affected by the natural disaster.

Jr NTR wrote, "I am deeply moved by the recent floods in two Telugu states due to heavy rains. I pray to God that Telugu people recover from this calamity soon. On my part, I am announcing a donation of 50 lakhs each to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governments to help the measures taken by the Governments of the two Telugu States for relief from the flood disaster." (loose translation)

Apart from his actor Vishwak Sen has also extended financial aid. The actor spoke about this in two separate posts on Twitter.

Vishwak Sen donated a total of 10 lakhs to the Chief Minister relief fund of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. He also expressed his deep sorrow about the ongoing devastating situation. Vishwak wrote, "This contribution is a small step towards alleviating the suffering of those affected by the floods."

Advertisement

On the work front, Jr NTR is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film with Bollywood sensation Janhvi Kapoor on September 27. Their upcoming film, Devara Part 1 has undoubtedly become the talk of the town. As per reports, Devara is set against the backdrop of the coastal regions in India. Jr NTR can be seen playing dual roles in the movie.

Apart from Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, the film will also feature Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Shine Tom Chacko, and others in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth showers heartfelt praise on Mari Selvaraj’s recent movie Vaazhai; ‘Mari Selvaraj took us to his childhood…’