THROWBACK: When Jr NTR suffered from depression after his films failed: ‘Didn’t know what...’

Jr NTR is one such heartthrobs in South cinema who has consistently enthralled millions of people with his performances. The actor earned immense fame and recognition with the massive success of his film, RRR. Despite being so well-known, the actor is an introvert when it comes to his personal life.

However, Jr NTR had once spoken up about an unheard phase of his life, when he silently battled on with depression.

In an old interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan while promoting his film, RRR, Jr. NTR, recalled suffering from depression when his films did not work out at the box-office. He called himself an ‘inexperienced chota bachha’ who felt aimless.

For the uninitiated, it was just at the age of 16 when Jr. NTR walked into the film world with his debut film, Student No. 1. Retrospecting that phase, the Devara star had said, “There were films that weren’t working out, and I was depressed. Not because the film’s weren’t working out, but because I was confused as an actor. I didn’t know what I should do.”

Towards the end of the conversation, Jr NTR also spilled beans on the various apprehensions he started to have in his career, despite starting to make a name for himself in cinema. He talked about doubting how much more he could succeed, since there will always be the fear of a steep fall.

Advertisement

However, for Jr NTR, things in his career took a completely new turn by his 20s, which was when he got in touch with an enigmatic filmmaker like SS Rajamouli. The Janatha Garage star expressed how Rajamouli was the one who emphasized the need to introspect in his life and career.

Fast forward to now, and Jr. NTR is on a busy spree, with several films lined up at different stages in his career. First up is Koratala Siva’s action drama film, Devara: Part 1, which stars Janhvi Kapoor as his leading lady.

Apart from that, he is all set to make his Bollywood debut opposite superstar Hrithik Roshan in the upcoming film, War 2.

In his personal life, the actor is happily married to his wife, Lakshmi Pranathi. The duo leads a low-key life, and they don't enjoy much presence on social media. The couple is blessed with two sons.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan extend help to Wayanad landslide victims; donate Rs 20 lakh for financial aid