Kajal Aggarwal shares beautiful and cosy photos with husband Gautam Kitchlu from their trek in the Himalayas

Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu celebrated New Year 2021 in the snow-capped region of Himachal Pradesh. The couple visited Shimla with their friends and had a gala time amidst the snow. Kajal has been treating us with beautiful photos from their vacation and the latest are too adorable to miss. Kajal, who is back home still can't get over her trip to the mountains. She shared a few beautiful pictures of herself with Gautam and wrote, "#throwback to Starting the year with an intense trek in the Himalayas."

In the pictures, the couple can be seen posing together with the snowy mountains behind them. Both are wearing stylish warm jackets as they hug each other for cosy photos. After wrapping up the shooting of Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya, Kajal headed for a vacation. These love-filled pictures of them are winning hearts and we just can't get over their cute chemistry. Check out their stunning photos below.

Meanwhile, the South and Bollywood beauty Kajal Aggarwal also penned a heartfelt note wishing everyone on New Year. She wrote, "Reflecting on the year gone by...Yes, it’s been difficult for all of us sitting at home and being uncertain about what the future holds for us and our loved ones, but it's the many blessings we must remember to be grateful for and I wanted to share what I’m grateful for."

Her note further read, "I’m grateful for the health of family and friends, feel deeply for those who have experienced the pain of loss over near and dear ones, and look at 2021 with renewed hope that the deeper meaning that we have found in 2020 will help us be better, kinder people from here on."

