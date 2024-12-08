Raayan actor Kalidas Jayaram gets married to longtime beau Tarini Kalingarayar in dreamy wedding ceremony; see PIC

The day we have all been waiting for is finally here. That's right, Kalidas Jayaram has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Tarini Kalingarayar in a traditional ceremony in the presence of their loved ones and family members. The couple got married at the Guruvayur Shri Krishna Temple in Kerala today, December 8.

Kalidas and Tarini's wedding was an intimate affair with veteran actor Jayaram, his wife Parvathy, and the bride's parents, Arathy and Harihar Raj, in attendance. Several other A-listers, including Suresh Gopi and Mohammed Riyas, also arrived at the ceremony with their wives to bless the newly married couple.

After Kalidas and Tarini got married, Minister for PWD and Tourism of Kerala, Mohammed Riyas, took to his social media handle to share a photo from the wedding ceremony.

Kalidas Jayaram and Tarini's wedding attire reflected timeless elegance. The Raayan actor wore a red mundu, along with a melmundu. His outfit was styled in the traditional panchakacham manner. On the other hand, Tarini stunned in a red saree with golden embroidery. She completed her look with statement jewelry and jasmine flowers in her hair.

At the couple's pre-wedding ceremony, Jayaram expressed his excitement about his son's wedding and said, "This is the happiest day of my life. Kali’s wedding is a dream for us. We are so happy, especially with Tarini becoming a daughter of our family."

Kalidas Jayaram and Tarini got engaged on November 10 in Chennai. They shared beautiful photos from the ceremony on their social media handles. Kalidas captioned the pictures with "We got engaged." The couple wore matching traditional outfits for the event.

The engagement was attended by celebrities like Sudha Kongara, Megha Akash, and Aparna Balamurali.

On the work front, Kalidas Jayaram was last seen in the film Raayan. He played the role of the protagonist's younger brother in the movie, which starred Dhanush in the lead.

