Kalidas Jayaram shows his sassy side in a white sweatshirt and groovy shades and sets the internet on fire

Kalidas Jayaram knows how to entertain his fans by sharing suave pictures on social media. The latest on the list is a charming photo of the actor in a white sweatshirt. The look was taken to a whole new level with stylish shades. As for the background, it seems like Kalidas Jayaram was on a yacht when the photo was taken.

The young star's Instagram feed is full of oomph-worthy photos. He earlier dropped a photo in a black vest, looking through the curtains. Before that he garnered a lot of eyeballs with the still in a cheetah printed shirt.

Check out the pictures below:

Kalidas Jayaram first faced the spotlight as a child artist at the age of 7. The little one shared screen space with his dad Jayaram in the 2000 film, Kochu Kochu Santhoshanga. Almost two decades later, he worked in his debut movie as the protagonist in the 2018 flick Poomaram. The movie was helmed by Abrid Shine.

Up next, Kalidas Jayaram will be seen on the silver screen alongside Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi in the forthcoming action drama, Vikram. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, this much-awaited film will be out in theatres across the country on 3 June. The makers have already released the trailer of Vikram and fans have given it a big nod.

On the other hand, he has also wrapped up the filming of the Malayalam and Tamil bilingual drama titled Rajni. The film marks the directorial debut of Vinil Scariah Varghese and has Namitha Pramod, Saiju Kurup, Ashwin Kumar, Karunakaran, and Reba Monica John in prominent roles. Additionally, Kalidas Jayaram will also be a part of Santosh Sivan’s Jack N Jill. The project has Manju Warrier as the lead.

Also Read: Makers of 'Major' to go with standard prices amid ticket prices hike