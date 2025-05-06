Vadakkan OTT release: Here's when and where to watch Kishore, Shruthy Menon's Malayalam supernatural thriller film online

Vadakkan is a Malayalam film that hit theaters on March 7, 2025. Directed by Sajeed A., the movie was promoted as Malayalam cinema’s first paranormal project. While it delivered a spine-chilling experience to audiences in theatres, it is now set to do the same on the small screen. Yes, the film is all set to make its digital debut soon.

Advertisement

When and where to watch Vadakkan

Vadakkan began streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 5. Announcing the release on Instagram, the makers wrote, "Some secrets can’t stay buried forever. Here's the Official Trailer of 'VADAKKAN' movie, a malayalam supernatural thriller starring Kishore, Shruthy Menon, & others. Watch Vadakkan on Amazon Prime Video."

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of Vadakkan

Vadakkan follows the story of Ram, a paranormal investigator who returns to Kerala after receiving a call from his ex-girlfriend, Megha. Megha’s husband and his reality show crew are mysteriously killed while filming in a forest, prompting Ram to begin an investigation that soon spirals into something much deeper.

He uncovers supernatural forces, ancient secrets, and fragments of his own unresolved past. The forest is steeped in folklore and rituals, especially Theyyam traditions, and the line between reality and the spiritual realm begins to blur. A group of youngsters also enters the forest, only to find themselves trapped as eerie events unfold and members of their group begin to vanish one by one. What happens next? You’ll have to watch to find out.

Advertisement

Cast and crew of Vadakkan

Vadakkan is directed by Sajeed A. The film stars Kishore as Ram and Shruthy Menon as Megha Nambiar in pivotal roles. Produced by Jaideep Singh and Bhavya Nidhi Sharma, with co-production by Kanupriya Gupta, the movie features a story written by Unni R and music composed by Bijibal. Renowned sound designer Resul Pookutty handled the film’s audio work.

The cast includes Merin Philip as Anna Joseph, Kalesh Ramanand as Narayanan, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan as Meera, and Garggi Ananthan as Alina. Sirajudheen Nazar appears as Bejoy, with Greeshma Alex as Tashu, Aryan Kathuria as Shambu, and Maala Parvathi as Ayesha.

ALSO READ: Kaalamega Karigindhi OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Vinay Kumar, Shravani's Telugu romantic film online