Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu extend heartfelt wishes to fans for auspicious occasion

As Ganesh Chaturthi makes its way once again this year, many celebrities have taken to their official social handles to express their wishes. Recently, Megastar Chiranjeevi and Superstar Mahesh Babu also expressed their heartfelt wishes to their fans.

While Mahesh Babu kept it simple and posted his wish on his Instagram story, Chiranjeevi penned a few words in Telugu for the auspicious day. In a loose translation, the actor said, “Happy Vinayaka Chavithi to all, praying that by the grace of Lord Vigneshwar, all obstacles will be removed and happiness will flow in everyone's life.”

Check out the official posts here:

Similar to Mahesh Babu and Chiranjeevi, many others have also expressed Ganesh Chaturthi's wishes to their fans. Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was even spotted preparing herself for the celebrations at her home.

In some candid glimpses unveiled by the actress, we could see flowers and sweets being offered in front of Lord Ganesha’s brass idol. Likewise, our very own Kantara star Rishab Shetty also took up this moment to wish everyone on Ganesh Chaturthi as well.

The actor was recently seen in a series of pictures posted by his wife, Pragathi, donning traditional attire. Along with his wife and children, the actor looked absolutely stunning wearing a white-colored shirt and veshti.

Check out the post here:

Coming to Chiranjeevi's work front, the Megastar is currently filming for his much-awaited movie fantasy flick, Vishwambhara. The film written and directed by Mallidi Vassishta features an ensemble cast of actors like Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Ashika Ranganath in various key roles. The film is slated to release on January 25, 2025.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu is set to make his official entry into the world of Disney. As the Hollywood movie Mufasa: The Lion King is inching closer to its release, the Superstar has lent the voice of the title character in its Telugu version.

The actor is also currently undergoing the prep work for his much-awaited collaboration with director SS Rajamouli. The tentatively titled film SSMB29 has been making quite the buzz and is said to be a jungle adventure movie.

