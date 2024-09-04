Prabhas donates Rs 2 crore, Allu Arjun sends Rs 1 crore to CM Relief Funds for flood-affected people in AP and Telangana

The states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, impacted by the floods, have captured the attention of people nationwide. As efforts continue to offer support in every way possible, South film icons Prabhas and Allu Arjun have come forward with generous donations to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, aimed at helping those in the affected regions.

Speaking of the Rebel star, Prabhas donated a whopping sum of Rs. 2 crores to the CM Flood Relief, contributing Rs. 1 crore each to the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Prabhas’ generous gesture is a significant token of aid for the victims of the flood situations in the Telugu states.

Similarly, Allu Arjun also made a substantial donation to help the flood-affected victims. Taking to his account on X (formerly Twitter), the Pushpa star shared a note expressing his feelings upon witnessing the challenges and suffering faced by countless people in both states. He donated a total of Rs. 1 crore, split equally between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

He wrote, “I'm saddened by the loss and suffering caused by the devastating rains in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In these challenging times, I humbly donate ₹1 crore in total to the CM Relief Funds of both states to support the relief efforts. Praying for everyone's safety.”

Besides Prabhas and Allu Arjun, megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela has also extended commendable financial aid to the flood affected victims of the two states. Earlier this morning, the actor dropped an official update on the matter.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Chiranjeevi revealed that he has donated an amount of Rs. 50 lakhs each to the CM Flood Relief Fund of both the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, in order to help rescue the victims as well as provide them safety and shelter.

He wrote, “I am announcing my contribution of one crore rupees (50 lakhs each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana CM Relief Fund) to help the relief of the people in the two states. I pray to God that these dire situations will end soon and that all the people will be safe. (loose translation)"

