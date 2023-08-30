Kalki 2898 AD: SS Rajamouli to make a cameo appearance in Prabhas-Deepika Padukone’s ambitious movie?

Project K aka Kalki 2898 AD, the highly anticipated sci-fi fantasy film is currently nearing the final stages of its production. Prabhas, the pan-Indian star appears in the lead role in the film, which is helmed by renowned filmmaker, Nag Ashwin. As you may know, Kalki 2898 AD marks the Telugu cinema debut of celebrated Bollywood star, Deepika Padukone. Interestingly, Project K is now making headlines again, after reports on director SS Rajamouli's special role in the film started doing rounds.

SS Rajamouli to make a cameo appearance in Kalki 2898 AD?

As per the latest updates, master craftsman SS Rajamouli is set to make a cameo appearance in the Nag Ashwin directorial. For the unversed, the RRR director has earlier made special appearances in many of his celebrated films, and in occasional advertisements, and confirmed that he doesn't mind appearing on the silver screen. He had appeared in the promotional video of his Oscar-award winning film, and the film fanatics have praised the filmmaker for his charming onscreen presence.

Even though Rajamouli has no plans to be a full-time actor, the Project K team has reportedly convinced him to play a special role in the Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer. With the Baahubali director's addition to its star cast, the sci-fi fantasy film has unarguably emerged as even bigger and better. However, both the makers of Kalki 2898 AD and SS Rajamouli have not reacted to these reports, yet.

About Kalki 2898 AD

As reported earlier, veteran actor Kamal Haasan appears as the lead antagonist in Kalki 2898 AD. The legendary Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and actress Disha Patani are essaying pivotal roles in Project K, which features a stellar star cast including Pasupathy, Saswata Chatterjee, and many others in the supporting roles. If the reports are to be believed, leading pan-Indian star Dulquer Salmaan is also making a special appearance in the film, which is bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies.