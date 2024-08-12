Meet actor who debuted alongside Raj Babbar, worked with Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, now plays key role in leading TV show

There are actors who have transitioned from television personalities to film figures. But the industry also belongs to actors who once ruled hearts with their acting prowess in movies and now are impeccable on the small screens. The one who we are talking about landed her acting debut opposite Raj Babbar and has also worked with Kamal Haasan. Currently, she is playing a pivotal role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Well, she is none other than Anita Raj.

Born to well-known actor Jagdish Raj, Anita debuted with the 1981 released film Prem Geet. It starred her opposite Raj Babbar, who played a famous poet Akash Bhardwaj while her character was named Shikha. Later, the 61-year-old went on to do films with Rekha, Jeetendra, Dharmendra, and many others. So far, Anita has worked in more than 30 films.

In 1983, she signed the dotted line to play the lead role in the Hindi drama film Zara Si Zindagi alongside Kamal Haasan. It was helmed as the remake of the Tamil film Varumayin Niram Sivappu. With K. Balachander as the director and Gulzar as the dialogue writer, Zara Si Zindagi met with mixed reviews. Interestingly, Anita Raj also ventured into Tamil cinema and shared screenspace with Rajinikanth in Thai Veedu. The movie was simultaneously shot in Hindi as Jeet Hamaari.

Speaking of Anita's other ventures, some of the other popular projects are Ek Aur Sikander, Nafrat Ki Aandhi, Hum Se Na Takrana, Naukar Biwi Ka, Zameen Aasman, Ghulami, and Thodi Life Thoda Magic. Be it Govinda or Shatrughan Sinha, Sanjay Dutt or Mithun Chakraborty, the actor has worked with numerous superstars of the Hindi film industry and also maverick personalities of the South cinema.

Advertisement

Currently, Anita Raj plays the role of Kaveri Poddar, aka Dadi sa, in the popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It has been months since she has been associated with the show. Prior to the Samriddhi Shukla and Rohit Purohit led show, the veteran actor was seen in Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Choti Sarrdaarni, and Saavi Ki Savaari.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: Meet actor who faced financial disaster, almost went bankrupt, hosted reality show to pay creditors, and now is the biggest star