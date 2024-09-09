Kannappa: Makers of Vishnu Manchu's mythological drama unveil captivating poster of Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva on his birthday

On Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's birthday, the makers of Vishnu Manchu's mythological drama Kannappa dropped a captivating poster of the actor as Lord Shiva today (September 9). Although Akshay's face is not revealed, his muscular arms donned with the symbolic Rudraksha mala further enhance the excitement of the moviegoers to see him as Lord Shiva. Check out the intriguing poster below!

