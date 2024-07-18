Vishnu Manchu's ambitious film Kannappa likely to clash with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 and Ram Charan’s Game Changer

After a decade of hard work and anticipation, Telugu star Vishnu Manchu's dream venture is set to hit the theaters. The star personally shared this exciting news on social media.

The film has been garnering attention since its teaser release, featuring high-octane action scenes and multiple exciting cameo appearances including stars like Prabhas, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, and Kajal Aggarwal.

Kannappa might clash with Pushpa and Game Changer

Amidst the ongoing buzz and fan theories on social media Manchu took to X (Formerly Twitter) on July 18 to announce a big update on its release, writing, “December 2024 #Kannappa (folded hands emoji) #HarHarMahadev”.

With the Pan India film Pushpa 2 scheduled for release in December, and rumors swirling about S. Shankar’s Game Changer and Hari Hara Veera Mallu joining the lineup, Vishnu Manchu's film faces a daunting challenge.

The situation becomes more intriguing as Kannappa now strives to carve out its own space amidst these giants in the fiercely competitive release window.

Kannappa teaser elevates film hype to new heights

The 1-minute 40-second teaser ignited massive hype with thrilling cameos and an action-packed extravaganza, drawing widespread attention to this ambitious project and its grand scale.

The teaser made its debut at the esteemed Cannes Film Festival, creating a buzz among attendees.

Everything you want to know about Kannappa

Kannappa is a mythological fantasy film directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, based on the tale of a staunch devotee of the Hindu god Shiva. Singh, renowned for helming the popular mythological show Mahabharat on Star Plus, is gearing up to deliver a magical big screen experience.

Telugu star Vishnu Manchu has also penned the screenplay for Kannappa. Notably, he previously showcased his screenwriting skills in his 2021 film Mosagallu.

The big-budget venture is being made under the banners of AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Mohan Babu, Sarathkumar, Brahmanandam, Mukesh Rishi, Madhoo, and Preity Mukhundan in pivotal roles.

Shot originally in Telugu, the film is set to captivate audiences with dubbed releases in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, and English.

Share your excitement about watching Kanappa on the big screen with such huge cameos! Let us know your thoughts below!

