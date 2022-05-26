Karan Johar's birthday bash: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda twin in chic black ensembles; PICS

Rashmika Mandanna has strengthened her ties in Bollywood in a short span and is signing multiple projects in the tinsel town. The Pushpa actress attended the 50th birthday bash of the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director Karan Johar last night. The diva nailed the party look once again in a black open slit net dress. She complimented the look with diamond earrings and stilettos. Liger star Vijay Deverakonda also marked his presence at the bash. He looked suave in a black pantsuit.

Yesterday, Rashmika Mandanna proved that despite all the success, she is still the same girl next door from within. She took to Instagram and wrote a heartfelt note for her BFF on her wedding, "From the day you guys met- to the day you became friends- to the day you started dating and to the time you told me you were getting married..been there through it all, what an absolutely beautiful journey it was to witness... I love you two individually, I love you two together, what a blessing you have been in my life. I wish you two joy and peace from the bottom of my heart, I couldn’t be happier that you’ve found a home in each other."

Check out the pictures below:

CLICK ON THE LINK TO SEE THE VIDEO

In the meantime, Vijay Deverakonda accompanied Samantha Ruth Prabhu at the wrap-up party for the first schedule of their romantic drama, Kushi. Besides this, the Arjun Reddy actor will also entertain us with two Pan-India ventures, Liger and Jana Gana Mana.

Rashmika Mandanna will also soon be making her Bollywood debut with Sidharth Malhotra starrer Mission Majnu. Later she will star alongside Amitabh Bachchan in another B-town film, Goodbye. Her third Hindi movie will be Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The star will further play the female lead in Thalapathy66, the Tamil film starring Thalapathy Vijay.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna looks beautiful in pink saree; Pens heartwarming note for her BFF on her wedding; PICS